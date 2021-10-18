ELYSIA One Day Trading Volume Tops $452,748.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $452,748.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.06 or 0.00193393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.