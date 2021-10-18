Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

