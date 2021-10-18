Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at KeyCorp

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -181.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $114,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

