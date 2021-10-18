Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s generics business remains weak as product discontinuances and pricing pressure from increased competition impacted the generic base business.Lawsuits are a concern too. The company faces stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, Branded Pharmaceuticals segment maintains momentum on the back of stellar performance by Xiaflex, which was fueled by an increase in physician office activity and patient office visits. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are also performing well.”

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. 86,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,652. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter worth $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Endo International by 179.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.