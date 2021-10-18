Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$15.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.02.

ERF traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.89. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$11.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

