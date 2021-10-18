Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Down 21.3% in September

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 644,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,092 shares of company stock worth $139,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equillium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of EQ opened at $5.91 on Monday. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $173.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

