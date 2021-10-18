Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 538.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQGPF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.35 price objective (down from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQGPF stock remained flat at $$114.25 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $119.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.