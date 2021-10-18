Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, upped their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

EQH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. 1,288,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,750. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,877,000 after acquiring an additional 701,813 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,331,000 after acquiring an additional 351,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,028,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

