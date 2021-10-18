Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Watsco, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $285.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.00 and a 200-day moving average of $282.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Watsco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

