Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 581,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

