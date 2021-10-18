European Wax Center’s (EWCZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.44.

EWCZ stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. Analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

