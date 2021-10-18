Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.56.

EXC opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at about $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

