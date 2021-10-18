Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 658,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.22. The company had a trading volume of 141,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,084. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

