Financial Contrast: Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) vs. Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Allin alerts:

This table compares Allin and Telos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telos $179.92 million 10.56 $1.69 million $0.04 711.25

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allin and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00

Telos has a consensus target price of $43.14, indicating a potential upside of 51.64%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Allin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Telos -14.85% -17.50% -7.26%

Summary

Telos beats Allin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allin Company Profile

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Allin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.