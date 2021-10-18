First Light Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,695 shares during the quarter. Insmed accounts for 2.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Insmed worth $39,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Insmed by 84.4% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 203,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Insmed by 51.4% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

