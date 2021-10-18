First Light Asset Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invitae worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,403,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invitae by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,088,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 550,964 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 122,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. 14,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,687. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.