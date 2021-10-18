First Light Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,115,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,623 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTO. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $478,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 466,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2,561.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 103,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. 3,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

