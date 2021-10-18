First Light Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,946 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics makes up 1.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $30,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPTX opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

