First Light Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

First Light Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.64.

LHCG stock traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.36. 4,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.74 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

