First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Takes $18.43 Million Position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 800,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,000. SEMrush makes up about 5.8% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

SEMrush stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 50,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,222,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,079.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

