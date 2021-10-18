FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,548 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FirstCash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $86.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

