Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.99

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1773534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.80 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.37 and a quick ratio of 20.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $623.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 3.00.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

