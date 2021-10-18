Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up to $153.96

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $153.96, but opened at $157.91. Five9 shares last traded at $154.84, with a volume of 3,107 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,398. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Five9 by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

