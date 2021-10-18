Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC opened at $54.57 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 93,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.