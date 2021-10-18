FLO (FLO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

