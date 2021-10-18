Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of FMCXF opened at $1.91 on Friday. Foran Mining has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.19.

Foran Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The firm focuses on the copper-zinc in the Hanson Lake Camp of east-central Saskatchewan. Its flagship asset The McIlvenna Bay Project, located within the Hanson Lake District, is part of VMS belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran’s ground in eastern Saskatchewan.

