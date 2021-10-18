Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Position Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 202.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,277,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

