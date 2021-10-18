Frax Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.19 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $349.48 million and $15.19 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00102264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,335.79 or 0.99754783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.16 or 0.06030839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023797 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

