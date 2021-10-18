freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, freenet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.32 ($26.26).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN opened at €22.55 ($26.53) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.12. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.