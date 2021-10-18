Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 531.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRNWF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF remained flat at $$49.04 during midday trading on Monday. Future has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

