Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DaVita worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in DaVita by 41.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 7.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.43.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $112.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.11. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

