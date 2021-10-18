Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AT&T by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $25.70 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

