Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $53.52

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.52, but opened at $51.86. Galapagos shares last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 1,012 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth $17,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 656.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.