GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells $219,582.68 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $219,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

GBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. 119,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. GBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBS. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GBS by 555.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

