GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.06 ($44.78).

G1A opened at €40.35 ($47.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.77. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €41.31 ($48.60). The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

