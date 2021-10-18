Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Up 5.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 5,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 868,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

The firm has a market cap of $764.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

