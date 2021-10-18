Gendell Jeffrey L Buys Shares of 207,400 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

NYSE:CS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. 49,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,208. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 151.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

