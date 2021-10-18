Gendell Jeffrey L Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina makes up about 0.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 4.19% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth about $330,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth about $2,736,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEBK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $163.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,005,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

