Gendell Jeffrey L Increases Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $177,000. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 213.9% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 185,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,644. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.