General Atlantic L.P. Takes $437.30 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,855,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,299,000. Airbnb accounts for about 3.1% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

ABNB opened at $167.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

