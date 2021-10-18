General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $42,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

