Gibson Energy’s (GEI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.46.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

