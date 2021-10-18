Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Down 32.6% in September

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 537,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. Aegis upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 166,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

