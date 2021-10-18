Berenberg Bank Cuts GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,540

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,402.40 ($18.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,439.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,395.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

