Glendon Capital Management LP Takes $550.50 Million Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,852,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,502,000. Frontier Communications Parent comprises 35.6% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.53% of Frontier Communications Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05.

FYBR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

