Global Ports (LON:GPH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

GPH stock opened at GBX 134.46 ($1.76) on Friday. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 57.60 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The company has a market capitalization of £84.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.64.

Get Global Ports alerts:

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.