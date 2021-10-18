Global Ports (LON:GPH) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
GPH stock opened at GBX 134.46 ($1.76) on Friday. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 57.60 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The company has a market capitalization of £84.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.64.
About Global Ports
