Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,603. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

