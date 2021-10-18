GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $824,366.45 and approximately $8,890.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,892.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.41 or 0.06085368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00299617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.00 or 0.00985576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00084763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.03 or 0.00412050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00270742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00269760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004655 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars.

