Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is Cartica Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cartica Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,303 shares during the period. Globant accounts for approximately 8.4% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cartica Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Globant worth $43,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $304.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.79. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $332.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

