GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Sold by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of GO Acquisition worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOAC opened at $9.82 on Monday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

